Testing Enabot EBO X: The intelligent family robot compatible with Alexa and ChatGPT

The world of technology constantly surprises us with innovations that seek to make our lives easier. In this context, Enabot’s new project, the EBO X, stands out as a smart companion for the home. With numerous functionalities and outstanding features, this robot has won the award for Innovation in Robotics and Smart Home at CES 2023, one of the most important technological events in the world.

I have been using it for a few weeks, and here I tell you my experience.

EBO X, a smart guardian for your home

Today’s pace of life means we spend much of our time working or sleeping, leaving little time to truly connect with loved ones. This situation raises concerns about the health and safety of our family members, especially when we cannot be present to supervise them. Enabot has proposed to address this problem with the development of EBO X.

Connection and security in a single device

EBO X is an intelligent family robot that positions itself as a smart guardian for the home. Its main objective is to provide companionship and care for your loved ones, as well as guarantee their safety. With the ChatGPT integration (something coming in the near future, as I haven’t been able to test it yet), users can interact with EBO X and receive responses via EboGPT. This feature makes it easy to ask questions and get useful information.

What I have been able to test is its integration with Alexa, and it works perfectly (although it will be even better when the Skill is activated in Spain, since it will add some functions).

A smart home on the move

The intelligence of EBO X is enhanced by its ability to move autonomously and precisely thanks to V-SLAM technology. This robot can explore and map your home efficiently, allowing it to move around easily and without hindrance. Equipped with two direct motors on the wheels, EBO X is capable of moving with agility and performing 360 degree turns without difficulty.

Communication and security

EBO X’s 4K stabilized camera and adjustable vertical angle offer an exceptional viewing experience. In addition, it has an 8-megapixel low-light sensor and a wide 106-degree field of view. This makes it possible to capture sharp, colorful images even in low light conditions. In addition to its ability to capture special moments, EBO X is also a communication device. Through the EBO HOME app, you can have two-way conversations with your family, even if you are far from home. Your loved ones can also call you directly through EBO X, making it easy to communicate at any time.

personalized care

EBO X is designed to offer personalized care to your family members, even when you cannot be physically present. Can detect falls in the elderly and send alerts for help. Besides, if a child is crying, EBO X can detect it and make an application call to inform you. You can even schedule medication reminders for family members and EBO X will deliver them via facial recognition and voice messages.

The best speakers for music

In addition to its care and security capabilities, EBO X also offers entertainment and fun for the whole family. With the integration of Alexa Voice Control and Harman AudioEFX, this robot can interact with other smart devices in your home and play high-quality music. Its charming design, agile movement and dynamic lighting effects add a touch of fun and joy to your home.

Feature List

Advanced Artificial Intelligence: EBO X uses ChatGPT technology to allow interaction with users through voice commands. You can answer questions and provide useful information.

Precise Navigation: Thanks to V-SLAM technology, EBO X can map and navigate your home autonomously and accurately, avoiding obstacles and adapting to different surfaces.

Agile Movement: Equipped with two direct motors on the wheels, EBO X can move easily and perform 360 degree turns smoothly and precisely.

4K Stabilized Camera: EBO X features a high-resolution camera and 1-axis image stabilization system. This makes it possible to capture high-quality images and videos with sharp details.

Color Night Vision: With its 8-megapixel low-illumination sensor and wide 106-degree field of view, EBO X can capture color images even in low-light conditions.

Smart Tracking: EBO X can track a specific person or pet inside the house, always keeping them in the center of the image and providing smooth and accurate tracking.

Obstacle and Fall Detection: Thanks to the integrated dToF and ALS sensors, EBO X can detect obstacles and avoid collisions. It can also detect falls and send alerts in an emergency.

Two-way Communication: Through the EBO HOME app, you can establish two-way video conversations with your family, even if you are far from home. EBO X can also make application calls in case of a crying child or emergencies.

Privacy Protection: EBO X prioritizes privacy protection. All content can optionally be stored on a memory card and three different ways to enable privacy on the robot are offered.

Medication Reminders: You can schedule medication reminders for your family members through the app. EBO X will use facial recognition to identify the recipient and send out loud reminders.

Entertainment and Music: EBO X features Harman AudioEFX, allowing you to play high-quality music throughout the home. You can also connect to your Alexa account to control smart devices and access entertainment services.

Customizable Design: EBO X has a lovely design and its lighting can be customized to suit your preferences. The lighting also syncs with the music, creating dynamic effects.

Security function: EBO X can act as a security system for your home. Detect abnormal movements and send notifications through the application in case of intruders or emergency situations.

Multi-User Compatibility: EBO X allows multiple family members to log in and participate in conversations through the EBO HOME app.

Wireless Connection: EBO X connects via Wi-Fi, allowing you to access online features, firmware updates, and more.

These are just some of the outstanding features and technical specifications, you can see more details on kickstarter.com and enabot.com