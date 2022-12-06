The most addictive mobile games of 2022

- Advertisement -

One of the features of the most popular video games for mobile phones, is that they become tremendously addictive. In this list you will find the titles that have generated the greatest fanaticism throughout 2022, to start catching up on your mobile game library.

Titles from a wide variety of genres but full of fun and hours of adventure on your phone.

Like the most popular video games on social networks, the addiction factor is very important in mobile titles. Many of these titles are developed with the aim of keeping the player always attentive and engaged with the particular gameplay experience. The user will be able to find the most fun and amazing addictive video games of 2022.

-Fortnite

- Advertisement -

The years go by and the game of pitched battles and online multiplayer shooting continues to expand its player base. One of the keys to Fortnite’s success is the constant updating of settings, inventory, and characters, with cameos from sagas such as Star Wars, Stranger Things, Lord of the Rings, and other anime series. Its game mechanics are as addictive and entertaining as they are easy to understand.

-Plants vs. zombie

- Advertisement -

A game of strategy and combat that pits the plants in your garden against zombie hordes. The user must select between different plants and abilities to stop the advance of the undead and develop different defensive barriers according to each type of plant and monster.

-Sonic Dash

- Advertisement -

Sega’s blue hedgehog is present in a new title of speed and addictive gameplay. In this case, the user must control Sonic while he runs through the scenes at full speed collecting the classic gold rings. The game features various characters from the Sonic saga, from Knuckles and Tails to Shadow. Each one with special moves and techniques to achieve higher scores by collecting the rings.

-Mario Kart Tour

the nintendo plumber He is also the protagonist of one of the most addictive video games of 2022, Mario Kart Tour. A title inspired by the Mario karting racing franchise, with all the magic and explosive high-speed battles. The game mechanics aim to earn points by generating combos and defeating opponents, rather than winning the race. This strategic factor is appreciated in a colorful and very dynamic style of play.

-Among Us

From 2020 onwards, Among Us has become synonymous with addiction. A title of trickery and adventure, with a very strong social factor, looking to find the traitors inside the spaceship. Social deduction, voting with the rest of the players and the stories that are woven within the world of Among Us continue to be just as addictive in 2022 as in 2020.