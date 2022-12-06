ChatGPT, what it is and what can be done with this impressive system

During the last few days the OpenAI chatbot has gone viral, a product from the same company that brought DALL-E, an artificial intelligence system that creates photos from texts.

The thing is, the chatbot looks human. We talked to him and it seems that there is someone really on the other side, with natural, sophisticated answers, definitions that really make us think that we have taken a big step in the world of technology.

Here is an example of a conversation I had yesterday:

The chatbot can teach users various things, such as setting up a website, fixing some programming, or giving health advice.

What is OpenAI ChatGPT?

In a nutshell, it is a new chatbot developed by OpenAI that is designed to interact with human users in the most natural way possible. The chatbot was built from the ground up to be as natural as possible when talking to people in what’s called a “conversational style.”

The chatbot’s website says that “the dialog format allows ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit mistakes, question incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests.”

It imitates speech patterns and is able to remember what we have said in the same conversation, adding context to give accurate and timely information.

The funny thing is that it can be used as a programming teacher. You can check it in this other test I did:

In fact it’s already been banned from stackoverflow so people don’t use it in answers to questions.

How do you use OpenAI’s ChatGPT?

To use it, you only have to identify yourself at chat.openai.com/chat, although it is in beta mode and has limited access. Once inside, you can start a conversation in several languages, Spanish included, although it is important to remember that it is not Google, it does not have information about past events, nor can we ask questions like “who was the coach of Real Madrid in 1992”, for what is not an encyclopedia, is a chatbot.

You can interview him, yes, as you can see here.