Orb X: Cooler Master announces workstation with futuristic design and focus on immersion for gamers

Cooler Master seems to have finally gotten its futuristic workstation off the ground and may start selling the furniture soon. The Orb X, as it is called, is a cabin in which the user can sit and install all his accessories to work, play or binge watch episodes of his favorite series with maximum immersion. THE Orb X features a recliner chair made from genuine leather and includes a headrest and leg support. As soon as the user sits down, a mechanism lowers the support for installing monitors to eye level. There are models with support for only one 34” screen or up to three 27” screens.

To ensure immersion for gamers, content creators or even moviegoers, the cabin has Built-in surround sound with 2.1 channels and 60 watts of power🇧🇷 According to the Taiwanese manufacturer, this system makes up a “realistic sound stage without headphones”, but to ensure privacy, there is also a port for headphones with P2 standard. - Advertisement - And speaking of connectivity, the Orb X has four USB-A ports and two USB-C ports, but it is also possible to recharge your cell phone, tablet or any other compatible device through a wireless charging surface.

(Images: Cooler Master)

With an oval shape, the workstation offers an RGB lighting system with 8 lighting modes to deliver an even more futuristic look. The lights can be customized by the masterPLUS+ software and integrated with the audio reproduced by the speakers to oscillate in the rhythm of a song, for example. Due to its various connectivity features, design and ergonomics, the Orb X is not light at all: it is 343 kg. Its approximate dimensions are 1.88 x 1.81 x 2.08 meters.