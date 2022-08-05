Is Windows updating at the worst time? That’s how easy it is to cancel the process

- Advertisement -

Windows 11 has come like a gale to our computers. Microsoft’s new operating system has some very interesting functions that will allow you to get the most out of its interface. Microsoft is constantly releasing updates to improve Windows 11 so that you are more productive than ever. In addition to having a good number of tricks with which to squeeze the possibilities of this operating system. For example, we have already explained how to add a Gmail account in Windows 11, how it is to remove the login sound, or how to prevent windows from opening when you turn on the computer. any update with this trick Before we told you that Microsoft usually releases quite a few updates for Windows 11 with which they solve all kinds of errors, in addition to adding new functions that make this system even more complete. The problem is that, on many occasions, these updates start at the worst . We are sure that on more than one occasion you have gone to use your desktop or laptop computer and you have found that there are pending updates, so you have to wait for the entire to finish in order to continue using your equipment. We have already explained how to prevent Windows 11 from updating without your permission, but it still hasn’t given you time to make the corresponding configuration. Don’t worry, there is a way to cancel any update in progress. In the event that your Windows 11 computer is updating, all you have to do is force it to shut down by pressing the power button for as long as it takes until your computer turns off. Now, you just have to wait a minute and turn it back on. You will see that the update has not been performed and appears as pending. This trick is very useful and can get you out of trouble, and it is quite rare that there is a problem canceling the update in this way. In this way, although we cannot confirm that in some specific case there may be a problem by forcing the shutdown (personally I have used this trick on many occasions and it has worked really well for me), it is a trick that can get you out of more than a rush So, if you find yourself in the position that you need to use your computer urgently but an update is taking place, you already know how easy it is to cancel it in Windows 11. >