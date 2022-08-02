iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with Always On Display: here is the definitive confirmation

That iPhone 14 Pro and its Max variant support the on is now (almost) a certainty: s to this effect are hidden in the iOS 16 code, and even the adoption of the new panel only corroborates the hypothesis. Now it’s there fourth beta of Xcode 14 to provide us with further guidance, as discovered by the iOS developer rhogelleim who shared an image on Twitter that allows us to better understand how the feature will be shown on the screen of the next generation of iPhones.

“It seems that the beta 4 of Xcode 14 reveals the Always on Display in the preview of SwiftUI“, reports the developer. Who adds:”This is a widget (lock screen accessory) with a color image“. The image is shown below: