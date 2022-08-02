iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with Always On Display: here is the definitive confirmation

That iPhone 14 Pro and its Max variant support the always on display is now (almost) a certainty: confirmations to this effect are hidden in the iOS 16 code, and even the adoption of the new panel only corroborates the hypothesis. Now it’s there fourth beta of Xcode 14 to provide us with further guidance, as discovered by the iOS developer rhogelleim who shared an image on Twitter that allows us to better understand how the feature will be shown on the screen of the next generation of iPhones.
“It seems that the beta 4 of Xcode 14 reveals the Always on Display in the preview of SwiftUI“, reports the developer. Who adds:”This is a widget (lock screen accessory) with a color image“. The image is shown below:
To be honest, the image (of CEO Tim Cook in this case) does not appear in color, but it could only be a “limitation” of the SwiftUI preview that shows the widget in greyscale. Even Steve Moser of MacRumors managed to activate the function (screenshots to follow), specifying how the image textures (here Tim Cook has been “replaced” by a whale) disappear when the Always On is active.
It will be just that specific display chosen by Apple for iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max – with a refresh rate that drops from 10Hz to 1Hz as a minimum value – to allow the smartphone to integrate the Always On function, which is why it is expected that the two “base” models iPhone 14 and 14 Max will not be able to take advantage of this tool.