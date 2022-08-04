The price of the iPhone 14 will not be a problem, what is the reason?

- Advertisement -

One of the things that Apple fans always wonder about with the arrival of a new generation of iPhone is if its price will go up a lot. Usually the form tends to add something each generation, and there are doubts about the new one that will arrive in September. Well, news has appeared that is positive.

The data that has been published has to do with the basic model that will be official, the iPhone 14 (which will be accompanied by three more, two of them from the Pro range, and without a mini version this time). And the truth is that, if the amounts that have been published are correct, without being something to rave about, what has been leaked is good news in what has to do with the price that the smartphone will have.

The possible price that the iPhone 14 will have

From what it appears this device will have the same price as iPhone 13 when it was put up for sale. In other words, the cheapest option can be obtained for less than 800 euros. This is a fairly sensible figure -always speaking of Apple- and, the truth is, it can boost your sales in an appropriate way and be an option that many users value when renewing the terminal of the Cupertino company they use.

There are several reasons that would have led Apple to make this decision. One of them is the contraction of the smartphone market and, therefore, the firm has to adapt to the situation (always without losing a profit per terminal that allows it to be as viable as to date). In addition, the changes in the hardware are not especially important in the iPhone 14 compared to the previous range, so it would not be understood much by buyers that there is a significant price increase.

That yes, if everything that we have commented is confirmed, it is clear that the North American company would have done a great job when buying the components for the terminal. Right now, the supply line has generally experienced price increases, but it seems that Apple has managed to limit them. Do not forget that Tim Cook is an expert in these matters, and it seems that he has not lost his way.

Some improvements expected in the terminal

Without great advances in what has to do with the processor and the screen in the iPhone 14 and 14 Max, everything indicates that the great news will be a number of Major RAM so that performance is increased over the previous generation. And, in addition, it is more than possible that the integrated camera has advances when it comes to achieving top results in low light conditions and especially when record videos. But this, we will know in September officially.

