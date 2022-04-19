The graphics card market continues to improve

With the graphics card market normalizing, some of us still have a hard time understanding how the price of these basic components has been able to escalate to the point of leaving, for more than a year, many users waiting to assemble their new PCs. or update the ones they have been using for a long time. times when i knowonly laptops have provided normalized access to the most recent generations of GPUs (in their mobile version, of course) and in which cards from two generations ago have been sold at a gold price.

Be careful, when I say that I don’t understand it, I don’t mean that I don’t know and know how to interpret the causes of the price escalation of graphics cards. No, when I say that I don’t understand it, I mean that it doesn’t quite enter my head that the union of miners and resellers, added to the general shortage of the chip market, could have caused an escalation like this. Perfect storms are often talked about, but it is not so common to witness themand less that they extend so much in time.

Be that as it may, even the longest of storms ends up dissipating, although it does not do so suddenly, but progressively. Such is the case of what we are seeing with graphics cards, which more or less since the beginning of the year began a price de-escalation. A movement that has not yet stopped, and that is a great joy precisely for all those people that I mentioned earlier, and that can take more than a year waiting to upgrade your PC.

The latest update in this regard is found in TechPowerUp and, as is a clear trend in recent months, we continue to see a drop in prices, to which we must add the increase in their availability in the market (something that, as a general rule, and more in this type of situation, it goes hand in hand). With the data in this graph, we see that the average of the best price of the RTX 30 and RX 6000 series It is already only 19% and 12% above the recommended prices by NVIDIA and AMD respectively. For its part, availability is already close to the upper limit of the table.

Yesterday my colleague Isidro raised a question that worries, and a lot, those who follow the graphics card market and fear that the good situation is temporary. I am referring, of course, to whether we can expect a bubble in graphics card prices to occur again as a result of miner demand. Y Luckily, the prospects do not point in that direction.at least in the short term, with cryptocurrencies and other cryptoactives such as NFTs in a not particularly positive situation, and with ever-closer changes in the Ethereum mining process.

In the end, after all, good news.