Microsoft is giving away three months of PC Game Pass to those who played some of its latest releases

There is a new promotion underway to attract subscribers to PC Game Pass and it is based on what staff usually like the most, in this case giving away 3 months free on PC Game Passas long as the requirements to access it are met.

What requirements are those? Microsoft wants to thank those who played Age of Empires IV, ForzaHorizon 5 Y halo-infinite out by giving them three free months of PC Game Pass, but within certain limits, among which the one that they had played stands out from its launch until February 28 and the most typical only for new users*.

But how are they going to be new users if they have already been playing the aforementioned titles? They are obviously referring to PC Game Pass. That is, they can only take advantage of this promotion who have never subscribed to the service before. Nothing new under the sun, it should be added.

Did you play Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, or Age of Empires IV on PC before 2/28? To say thanks, we’re giving out 3 months of PC Game Pass for free to new members only at https://t.co/5Ci8bZ0gKm pic.twitter.com/wYZcWNZtCM — Xbox (@Xbox) April 16, 2022

“Did you play Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, or Age of Empires IV on PC before 2/28? To say thank you, we are giving 3 months of free PC Game Pass to new members…”, published the official Xbox account on Twitter a few hours ago, pointing to the page to visit to start the free trial period of three months.

The page is this and if there is something curious about it, it is the start date of the promotion, because although the news is now spreading among the specialized sites, it began on March 14 and will end on April 30So hurry up if you’re interested and eligible, because this free PC Game Pass window closes next week.

Of course, another elementary requirement of an offer that talks all the time about PC Game Pass is have played the indicated titles on PCNot on Xbox. Just in case. For more information, in the previous link, where everything you need to know to spend until July enjoying PC Game Pass is specified, although Microsoft’s objective is none other than to make you swell the more than 25 million subscribers that the game accumulates. service.