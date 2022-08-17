HomeTech NewsAppsThe best two-factor authentication apps

Two-factor Authentication, better known as 2FA, adds a second security protocol in addition to your password when you sign in from a new device. Thus, if the key is violated, they will not have access to your information.

That method is used by platforms all over the world, Instagram has 2FA, the same goes for the Twitter app, etc. Therefore, if you want to shield your accounts to the maximum, here we will say which are the best two factor authentication apps of 2022.

The idea is that, in addition to having your password, you can count on additional security support for your most important accounts.

So, if you want to keep hackers away from your personal data, two-factor authentication apps do a great job. You can be sure that you will have an unconditional ally.

– Twilio Authy Authenticator: it is a cloud-based manager that has the ability to store a backup of your codes in 2FA. This prevents you from losing the files due to theft or damage, which is of the utmost importance. Every time you log in, you will have to confirm your identity with an SMS code and password.

– Aegis: is an open source application that works with a 2FA protocol as if it were Google Authenticator. The app provides all the necessary tools so that, through a password or biometric data, you can enter your profiles. In this way, the security protocols will be encrypted at rest using a complex algorithm.

– Google Authenticator: One of the most relevant points is that it works without an Internet connection. Its goal is that you can transfer codes from one mobile to another, for this you will have your accounts in an access list that runs exclusively on your Android smartphone.

– Bitwarden: It works as a password manager, but it is also one of the best two-factor authentication apps. Access keys can be stored together with keys and exported to a different service when required.

– Microsoft Authenticator: In its beginnings it was a simple 2FA app, but now it works as a very competent key manager. Best of all, it can sync with Microsoft Edge so you can browse the Internet more safely. It also allows you to use this app as an exclusive two-factor authentication platform.

– LastPass: The main advantage of this application is that it stores the credentials within the same 2FA tool of the app. In addition, it also offers cloud support so that valuable information is not accidentally lost.

