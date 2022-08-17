Call of Duty Warzone 2 will arrive on November 16

- Advertisement -

Information reveals that Call of Duty 2, one of the most anticipated games of the moment, It will on 16a very interesting date because his debut would take place just a few days after the arrival of God of War Ragnarok, scheduled for November 9.

The new thing from Activision Blizzard is known internally as COD Warzone 2, and its code name is “Cortez”. The information is still scarce, but thanks to the latest details that have been appearing and the leaks that have occurred, we know that Call of Duty Warzone 2 It will offer the player a totally renewed experience.

Another important key that we must keep in mind when we talk about Call of Duty Warzone 2 is that this title is not going to be a simple facelift of the original. Activision Blizzard itself said that this game has been developed as a totally new projectand that it has been built starting from a zero base, that is, without taking elements or the base of Call of Duty Warzone as a starting point.

Its development has been carried out in conjunction with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, so it is certain that both titles will have a common base. We will have to wait to see what all this translates into, but for now the sensations that Call of Duty Warzone 2 transmits are positive. However, we should not expect any major improvement on a technical level, since it is an intergenerational release, that is, it will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS and also on PC.

The true revolution on a technical level that we will see in the Call of Duty series will take place with the launch of the first exclusive game for PC and the new generation of consoles. We still do not have an exact date, but everything seems to indicate that this will not arrive until 2024, since according to the latest information in 2023 there will be no new Call of Duty, only new content for this year’s delivery.

I personally believe that this information is key, and that we should consider it as a true declaration of intent. In 2024 both PS4 and Xbox One they will be 10 years old, and they will be finishing their life cycle. For their part, next-gen consoles should already have a good enough market share to make developing triple-A exclusive titles truly profitable, and this will make that next-gen Call of Duty possible.