The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (June 2023)

June has been a very good month for Amazon Prime Video subscribers who love movies. Last week, the acclaimed Focus Features drama Tár joined Prime Video’s library. This week, another Focus Feature flick, Armageddon Time, has made its Prime Video debut. Meanwhile, Creed III and Air continue to dominate the top of Prime Video’s movie charts. And if those titles don’t do it for you, then there are plenty of other options as well.

Do you have trouble keeping up with the new and classic titles on Prime Video? We do too, but we won’t let Prime Video’s wonky setup get in the way of our movie nights — and neither should you. That’s why we constantly update our list of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.

We’ve also put together guides to the best shows on Prime Video, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Netflix, the best new movies to stream, and the best movies on Disney+.

