Surprising launch of the 15-inch MacBook Air by Apple! The perfect choice at an irresistible price

- Advertisement -

The start of WWDC 2023 brought with it multiple and diverse surprises and, above all, new devices, since Apple has made the great official announcement of its rumored, for a long time it should be noted, 15-inch MacBook Air. Apple mentioned that this new device up to 15 inches is the thinnest laptop in the world. It also includes for now the same M2 processor as the 13-inch MacBook and integrates at the same time a duration of up to 18 hours for the battery.

The launch of the 15-inch MacBook Air has arrived

Apple today launched the 15-inch MacBook Air, which the other versions already commented on as the world’s best-selling laptop and now this new version will come to join that list as a likely leader. It keeps in its ranks a MagSafe connector for charging and two Thunderbolt ports with a headphone jack.

Now the new MacBook Air has a screen up to exactly 15.4 inches with bezels as thin as 5mm. In its structure it includes a 1080p camera and up to six speakers with spatial audio to fully cover the experience. An automation of up to 18 hours with the battery. Apple mentions that this laptop is 40% thinner and subtracting half a kilo from what the average 15-inch computer is.

- Advertisement -

The new 15-inch MacBook Air is ready for service so you can request it right now at an excellent price. This will also cause the price of the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 to drop as well and even the MacBook Air M1 will maintain certain price levels.

Remember that the order of the new 15-inch computer will reach the consumer from the following week, counting for now with the colors Midnight, Starlight, Silver and Space Gray.