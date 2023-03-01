Carnival 2023: Spotify releases list of most played songs during revelry

Spotify released this Tuesday (28) a report that reveals the songs and genres most played by revelers during the 2023 carnival in different Europeian regions, including states such as Bahia, Pernambuco, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, places where the population usually enjoy the days of festivities in the streets of the capitals.

The list shared by the streaming platform answers one of the most asked questions by people after this year’s festive period: what was the carnival hit? According to the app’s data, the song that can carry this title is “Zona de Perigo”, by Bahian singer Léo Santana, followed by Leão, by Marília Mendonça, and Cria da Ivete, by Ivete Sangalo.