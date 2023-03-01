Carnival 2023: Spotify releases list of most played songs during revelry

Spotify released this Tuesday (28) a report that reveals the songs and genres most played by revelers during the 2023 carnival in different Europeian regions, including states such as Bahia, Pernambuco, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, places where the population usually enjoy the days of festivities in the streets of the capitals.
The list shared by the streaming platform answers one of the most asked questions by people after this year’s festive period: what was the carnival hit? According to the app’s data, the song that can carry this title is “Zona de Perigo”, by Bahian singer Léo Santana, followed by Leão, by Marília Mendonça, and Cria da Ivete, by Ivete Sangalo.
The song Facilita Aí, by Zé Felipe, also appears among the most played songs in some states, but the ranking varies according to the region, indicating the preferences of each population. In Bahia, for example, the most played genre was arrocha, followed by forró (2nd) and funk carioca in third place.
Meanwhile, in Ceará funk cariosa leads as the most heard category, followed by funk forró and arrocha. Moving on to the Southeast region, in Minas Gerais the result is quite different: pop sertanejo (1st), university sertanejo (2nd) and sertanejo (3rd), formation very similar to data from São Paulo.
Check out the ranking released by Spotify below:
bahia
Top Songs:
- Danger Zone, by Leo Santana
- Lion, by Marília Mendonça
- Calf by Ivete, by Ivete Sangalo
Top Genres:
- arrocha
- Lining
- funk carioca
Ceará
Top Songs:
- Danger Zone, by Leo Santana
- Lion, by Marília Mendonça
- Make it easy There, by Zé Felipe
Top Genres:
- funk carioca
- Lining
- arrocha
Minas Gerais
Top Songs:
- Danger Zone, by Leo Santana
- Lion, by Marília Mendonça
- Make it easy There, by Zé Felipe
Top Genres:
- Sertanejo Pop
- Sertanejo Universitário
- Countryside
Paraíba
Top Songs:
- Danger Zone, by Leo Santana
- Little Love, by Treyce
- Lion, by Marília Mendonça
Top Genres:
- Lining
- funk carioca
- arrocha
Pernambuco
Top Songs:
- Danger Zone, by Leo Santana
- Lion, by Marília Mendonça
- Little Love, by Treyce
Top Genres:
- Lining
- funk carioca
- arrocha
Rio de Janeiro
Top Songs:
- Danger Zone, by Leo Santana
- Lion, by Marília Mendonça
- Little Love, by Treyce
Top Genres:
- funk carioca
- Pagoda
- arrocha
São Paulo
Top Songs:
- Danger Zone, by Leo Santana
- Lion, by Marília Mendonça
- Bombonzinho, by Ana Castela, Israel & Rodolffo
Top Genres:
- funk carioca
- Sertanejo Universitário
- Sertanejo Pop
Do you use Spotify or do you prefer another music streaming app? Tell us, comment!