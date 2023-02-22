Studio behind movies like M3GAN and Get Out! announces Blumhouse Games

Blumhouse, a studio known for producing successful horror films such as Get Out, Paranormal Activity, Happy Death or, more recently, M3GAN, is about to enter the world of video games. Blumhouse Games is a new division of the producer that will focus on publishing independent horror games for PC, consoles and mobile devices.

According to Bloody Disgusting, Blumhouse’s new games division will partner with independent game producers to produce and publish “original horror-themed games for console, PC and mobile audiences”, a model very similar to the one they adopted for the cinema, as the studio only produces titles with budgets under $10 million. There is a unique opportunity for horror in the indie gaming space. I am excited to be joining Blumhouse to significantly leverage the company’s brand, reputation and creative talent. Zach Woodpresident of Blumhouse Games.