Studio behind movies like M3GAN and Get Out! announces Blumhouse Games

Published on

By Abraham
Blumhouse, a studio known for producing successful horror films such as Get Out, Paranormal Activity, Happy Death or, more recently, M3GAN, is about to enter the world of video games.

Blumhouse Games is a new division of the producer that will focus on publishing independent horror games for PC, consoles and mobile devices.

According to Bloody Disgusting, Blumhouse’s new games division will partner with independent game producers to produce and publish “original horror-themed games for console, PC and mobile audiences”, a model very similar to the one they adopted for the cinema, as the studio only produces titles with budgets under $10 million.

There is a unique opportunity for horror in the indie gaming space. I am excited to be joining Blumhouse to significantly leverage the company’s brand, reputation and creative talent.

Zach Woodpresident of Blumhouse Games.

Wood has been a video game producer for over 25 years and has released over 30 games across all major platforms – from Game Boy to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Some of the titles he has worked on include Sound Shapes, Hohokum, The Unfinished Swan and even Redfall.

We still don’t know what the studio’s first games will be, but they certainly have a wide range of intellectual properties that would make great games.

Do you like Blumhouse movies?

