South Dublin pub attacked with petrol bomb while punters were inside

Punters in a south Dublin pub had their night out turn into chaos after someone threw a petrol bomb at the bar.

The incident occurred just after midnight and, thankfully, nobody was injured.

The flames were put out by a member of staff using a fire extinguisher.

Read more: Terrifying footage shows thief almost hit Dublin woman with her own car as they speed away

Video footage of the aftermath of the incident, which was seen by Dublin Live, shows a man putting out the flames with an extinguisher.

No arrests have been made but the gardai are investigating the incident.

A garda spokesman said: “I refer to your query and confirm Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a licenced premises in Loughlinstown, Dublin shortly after midnight this morning Saturday 18th June, 2022.

“Damage was done to the property and investigations ongoing.”

Read more: Dublin mum in tears after new car stolen and damaged multiple times

Read more: Scammers targeting Irish bank users as gardai issue warning

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.