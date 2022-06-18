watchOS 9 will turn the Apple Watch into a training watch in the style of Garmin or Polar

The watchOS 9 beta confirms what many already thought and many others wanted. It seems that the Apple Watch is going to become the ideal companion for athletes who need to monitor their sports performance, beyond a simple heart rate measurement or recording the route taken. With the new version of the software it seems that the watch is going to become the best friend of athletes in the Garmin or Polar style.

Performance metrics and heart rate zones in the new watchOS 9

One of the most common conversations between those athletes who want to buy a sports watch that helps them in their sessions but that at the same time they can take, for example, to work, is whether or not they should buy an Apple Watch. Some say it depends on what they want as athletes. The Apple watch, now, is very basic in this section. for some it is enough but for others it falls far short.

But with watchOS 9, things can change a lot. The beta of this new operating system is showing new sports functions that can make the Apple Watch the watch to beat in a market that is especially dominated by Garmin.

From the new heart rate and stride length zones, ground contact time, vertical oscillation to personal coaching with the ghost runner feature. There are many news that will incorporate the Apple Watch.

Altogether, we find 9 new featuresWhat are they:

frequency zones cardiac stride length ground contact time vertical oscillation Medium power Race against the best or the last race Pacer with metrics and alerts on screen Creates custom running workouts with “work” and “recovery” segments Multi-sport training type that automatically switches between running, cycling and swimming for triathletes

To this we must add some functions that it already had. As for example the metrics of swimming in a pool or open water. Recording of the pulse or route in GPS.

These new functions will make the watch a personal computer for athletes. With a watch style perfectly usable on a daily basis and in any situation.

It seems to me that the Nike model is going to be one of the best sellers and we should be attentive to the sales of watches in this more specialized sector such as Garmin. Considering that the Apple Watch has always been very well behaved in everything it does: As it is in the new functions...

The personal trainer with the ghost runner who helps us improve our marks, the vertical oscillation or ground contact time or even multisport, was reserved for very high level watches.

It will be a real revolution.