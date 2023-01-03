Soon you will be able to stream music from your Galaxy smartphone to your Windows 11 computer

Samsung has been a few steps ahead of other phone manufacturers when it comes to developing software in collaboration with Google (for Android and Wear OS) and Microsoft (for Windows). Now, Microsoft is bringing two exciting new features to Windows 11 that will benefit Galaxy owners. The Windows 11 Mobile Link app will soon allow Samsung users to stream music from their Galaxy phone to their Windows 11 PC or laptop. This is a lot like AirPlay or Spotify Connect. Some users have already started to see this function in the latest version of the Enlace mobile application.

Audio played on a Galaxy smartphone can be streamed directly to a Windows computer wirelessly. We don’t yet know if this feature works over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

The second feature that Microsoft makes available to Galaxy users is the ability to continue browsing web pages from the smartphone to the Windows computer. Through the continuation of the browsing history function of the Link Mobile application, the Internet browsing history of a Samsung phone will be visible on a Windows PC. This means users can jump between their Galaxy smartphone and their Windows 11 PC and continue browsing the web from where they left off. These two functions could come to other Android smartphones, but now they are limited to those of Samsung.