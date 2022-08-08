https://www.infobae.com/que-puedo-ver/2022/08/08/corazones-malheridos-lo-que-debes-saber-del-drama-romantico-que-es-un-exito-en- Netflix/

Almost two weeks after it was released wounded heartsthe feature film Netflix has become one of the most successful on the platform, becoming the most viewed on the service in countries like USA, Peru, Colombia Y Mexico.

The story follows Cassie, an aspiring singer who has an illness that has kept her from her dream of becoming an artist, and from Lukea former drug addict who seeks to amend his life, so he decides to enlist in the army to make his father proud.

Carson in addition to starring, also produced this film. (Netflix)

After meeting at the bar Cassie worked and a failed attempt at falling in love, Luke He offers the young waitress to marry for convenience so that she has medical insurance that will make it easier for her to recover her health, while he will use the money that the government gives him to pay a trafficker to whom he owes money.

After going to war, the now spouses will have to continue the farce so as not to end up in prison. The marine suffers an accident and returns to USA to be taken care of by his wife and that is where the love between the two will emerge.

This feature film starring sophia carson Y Nicholas Galitzine is one of the most watched shows and has gone viral in TikTok, Twitter and Instagram, where it has pleased young people and adults who have already seen it. If you are a fan of this film, here are some relevant facts about the film and its cast that you may not have known.

Where has Sofia Carson, the protagonist, been seen?

Sofia Daccarett Charlieis the daughter of Colombian parents, although she was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and studied at The Angelswhere she moved with her family to pursue her dream of being an actress and singer, a situation that came to her at the age of 21 with the teen series austin & ally of Disney.

He co-starred in the Descendants trilogy. (DisneyPlus)

His big break came in 2015 with the television series Descendantswhere he gave life to Evedaughter of the Evil queen of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. This was followed by two sequels. Descendants 2 in 2017 and Descendants 3 in 2019.

Being a bicultural young woman and speaking English and Spanish perfectly, Carson has been able to make projects and appearances in Latin productions such as Tini, Violetta’s big changebased on the Argentine series Violetta.

Also, between 2016 and 2018, the actress appeared in three episodes of the series I am Luna of Disney Channel in which he shared a set with Carol Seville and where his partner was also descendants, Dove Cameron.

Music of wounded hearts

In addition to being an actress, Sofia She is also a singer and songwriter, so in addition to being the producer of the film, she was also in charge of writing some of the songs that accompany this romantic drama.

Carson He made a total of six themes for this film released on July 29. One of the main songs is “Come Back Home”a song co-written with Justin Tranter, Eren Cannata, Daniel Cream & Skyler Stonestreet.

Hollywood Records released the soundtrack prior to the premiere of the film. In the history Cassie wrote another song for Lukecall “I Hate the Way”. It begins as a love song, but becomes emotionally heavy when the protagonist sings it in the hollywood bowl realizing that she is in love with Luke. The film also features other music performed by Carson as they are “Blue Side of the Sky”, “Sweet Caroline”, “Feel It Still” Y “I Didn’t Know”.

edited sexy scene

Sofia asked that a sex scene be removed, as she saw it as unnecessary. (Netflix)

The story shows much of the journey of falling in love with these two characters and the chemistry that exists between the two actors is what has attracted the most attention in this film, since the intimate scenes have been the most commented on since they are not shown explicitly or obvious.

sophia carsonin an interview with Remixexplained that he requested that the first sexual encounter between Cassie Y Luke in the motel it was a scene of “total intimacy and vulnerability”. He also detailed that he asked for a sexual scene that was included in the script to be removed.

The film has become one of the most watched content in some Latin American countries. (Netflix)



Instead, he requested that the leads have a sweet time in bed. There is no sex involved, but it is precisely those types of scenes that give their relationship a tender and very special touch. Carson he thought it would work better if they hugged.

Will there be a sequel?

The success of this film has made fans wonder if this film will have a second part, which until now is not confirmed but it is also true that the book on which it is based titled Purple Hearts: A Novelof Tess Wakefieldit only has one volume, so if it was done, it would have to be an original idea.

The film is based on the book “Purple Hearts: A Novel” by Tess Wakefield. (Netflix)

This would not be the first time Netflix do something like that, same thing happened with 13 reasons why, series that after its success in the first season, extended the story two more seasons, although the book on which it was based only covered the first season.

Based on real events?

The story of the film is not based on real events, but the author of the book that gave rise to the film, Tess Wakefield, he dedicated a lot to bring seriousness and address in a more real way the themes brought up in the story. In fact, Tess He has conducted research on addictions, music theory, military law, and has spoken with people living with diabetes.

Nicholas Galitzine plays Luke, a former drug addict turned Army Marine. (Netflix)

Tribute to the United States Army

The title of the film in English is Purple Heartstranslated as purple hearts, and this can have a double meaning, since it is associated with the US military.

It refers to purple heartwhich is a traditional award given in the name of the President of the Republic to members of the Armed forces who died or were injured during military service.

