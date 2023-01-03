The battery of the Xiaomi 13 will be better than that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max according to the company

The autonomy score achieved by the Xiaomi 13 model in this test, 1.37, is higher than that of Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The latter, which has been highly praised for its battery life, has a score of 1.28. Xiaomi has recently confirmed that the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series will be on December 1, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in China (12:00 in Spain). The new family will feature the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, while the Xiaomi 13S Ultra could launch sometime next year. Lei Jun, CEO and founder of Xiaomi, posted a long message on Weibo in which he gave some insights on the upcoming Xiaomi 13 series ahead of its release. Jun assures that the Xiaomi 13 will offer a good form factor along with excellent battery life. He supports this claim with the autonomy score achieved by the Xiaomi 13 during normal use in one day.

He also mentioned how his R&D unit could come up with a smartphone with a battery that can last up to two days. The Xiaomi 13 is believed to feature a 6.2-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, the device is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and include at least less in a configuration, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The phone will pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging via a USB Type-C charging port. Moving on to the camera, the Xiaomi 13 is likely to feature a 50 MP Sony IMX8 series rear camera sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 32 MP front facing camera for selfies and video calls.