The latest iPhones allow you to measure a person’s height quickly

The iPhone 12 Pro / Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro / Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max incorporate a LiDAR scanner next to the rear camera that can be used to measure a person’s height. The feature is not available on iPhones without a LiDAR scanner.

How To Measure a Person’s Height

To measure the height of a person, you just have to Open the pre-installed Measurements app, point your iPhone at the person you want to measure, and make sure they are visible on the screen from head to toe.

After a short moment, a line should appear at the top of the person’s head with their height measurement.

The app measures a person’s height from the ground to the top of their head, hair, or hat.

The circular shutter button, located in the lower right corner, allows you to take a photo of the person with their height measurement and share it with them.



