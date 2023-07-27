HomeTech NewsSony updates WH-1000XM5 with head-tracked spatial audio

Sony updates WH-1000XM5 with head-tracked spatial audio

Tech News
sony wh 1000xm5 review 00009.jpg
sony wh 1000xm5 review 00009.jpg
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X