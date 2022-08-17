HomeTech NewsAppsLinkedIn launches its Ukrainian version

LinkedIn launches its Ukrainian version

By Brian Adam
Until now, the LinkedIn users in Ukraine -more than 3.5 million accounts created in the country, according to data from Microsoft (which bought LinkedIn in 2016)- had to use the most widely used professional social network in the world in Russian. There was no version that allowed them to use the platform in their mother tongue.

LinkedIn has more than 3.5 million ukrainian users

Until just a few months ago, this was not too much of a problem, since Russian was the language spoken and used by a large part of the population. However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused millions of Ukrainians to leave their homes – seeing them destroyed – and jobs and seek refuge across Europe.

This reality has led LinkedIn to work against the clock in recent months to be able to offer the country’s 3.5 million users a version of the professional social network that they could use in their mother tongue, Ukrainian.

LinkedIn announced this week that the ukrainian version is now available and anyone in the world will be able to use it if they wish, thus facilitating the possibility for Ukrainian speakers to advertise their professional skills more accurately, have the possibility of finding a new job and receive support from the user community of LinkedIn. This has been recognized by the director for the EMEA area (Europe, Middle East and Africa) of LinkedIn, Josh Graff, in a post posted on your profile on the professional network.

RockYou2021, the latest leak of 3.2 billion passwords

Those who wish to change the language in which they use LinkedIn can do so in the your profile settings in the professional social network. There they will not only be able to change the language to Ukrainian, but they will be able to choose any of the more than 100 languages ​​in which LinkedIn already offers support.

Thanks to this, they will be able to browse the menus with vocabulary in their selected language, receive messages and notices from the platform in that same language and understand any section, tab or tool that is enabled naturally in their preferred language.

