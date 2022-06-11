So you can enjoy Amazon Freevee, Amazon’s new platform to watch movies and series via streaming totally free

Currently, more and more streaming platforms continue to appear to watch series and movies for free and legally, as they are. Pluto TV, ATRESplayer, Distro TV, and many more.

Well, to all these there is a new one that is quite interesting and promising, which goes by the name Amazon Freeveean official Amazon platform to watch some Prime Video movies and series for free.

The mechanics of this platform are as expected: watch a couple of ads to enjoy the content available, just like the television of a lifetime. Come on, seeing some ads in exchange for good movies and series is not bad at all.

Amazon’s free streaming platform

And you might be wondering now, how come Amazon Prime Video has a free content section? First of all, it should be clarified that this platform of Freevee has been the reconverted version of the original IMDb TVwhich was the first Amazon-owned site to watch free Amazon Fire TV content.

In fact, despite the fact that the platform was launched at the beginning of 2019, the change that Freevee had did not become a reality until the end of April of this 2022, so now you can find a more complete and remodeled page compared to what it was before.

Leaving aside the technical points of Amazon Freevee and now talking about how to access it, the reality is that this platform only available in the US and UKfrom where it is logically quite easy to access and you will only need to download the app and log in with your Amazon account.

Now, being outside these territories mentioned all you need to do is download a VPN, for the purpose of changing your location in the direction of the United States or the UK. Once this is done, create a new Amazon account and access the Freevee app normally, which you can download from Google Play or the App Store.

Click here to go to see the Amazon Freevee catalogue.