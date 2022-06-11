Galaxy Watch 4, what’s up? The Google Assistant no longer works in Italian

The story between Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Google Assistant it’s a swing of emotions. And unfortunately the negative ones, at the moment, override the positive ones. But let’s recap: the first disappointment came last year, when the Korean giant launched its two smart watches with Wear OS 3 but with only one voice assistant available, namely Bixby. Then came, shortly thereafter, the promise that the Google Assistant would also be implemented in the future.

Months pass, and they arrive about two weeks ago, when Samsung announced the arrival of the Google Assistant on Galaxy Watach 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Here too, another ride on the roller coaster: first enthusiasm, then disappointment to discover that the Italian one was not among the markets destined to receive the news immediately, finally relief by realizing that instead for some reason the Assistant was there and worked .

After a few days of testing, however, many users on the net began to report malfunctions of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic following the arrival of the expected feature, which in itself worked well but sent the autonomy into crisis. of watches and in some cases even forced the reset of the devices.

CUCÙ, THE ASSISTANT IS NO MORE

Over here? Not even for an idea: in the editorial office, in fact, we noticed that onour Galaxy Watch 4 the Google Assistant is no longer able to work. Not only does it not respond if we try to recall it with the voice command, but if we activate it manually we are sent back to the configuration screen to be opened on the smartphone. And the nasty surprise arrives right on the phone screen: following the procedure, in fact, the message that appears on the screen is what you see in the screenshot below.

“The language of your region is not yet supported on the Galaxy Watch 4“. In short the message we would have expected to read two weeks ago, when Italy was not on the list of supported markets at the launch of the feature, and certainly not after two weeks of use. We do not know if all the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are affected by this issue, if it is just a bug or an intentional choice by Samsung that has backed down, removing the function. For now, no communications have arrived from the company on the matter: we just have to wait to understand what other unexpected turn this story will take.