SmartGym for iOS and Apple Watch: Discover the 74 new exercises, Routine Progress and more

In case you don't know it, SmartGym is a well-known fitness tracking app, and it also happens to be an Apple Editors' Choice award-winning app for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, counting as of today. with an update available. This new version now has a wide variety of exercises, totaling almost 700 today, along with a new routine progress function. Meanwhile, Apple Watch has a lot of improvements, with a new history system along with more features. Remember that you can count on SmartGym 7 on the App Store which already has more than 10 new features and impressive improvements.

In the main updates are the 74 new exercises that have special animations and precise exercise description. The new Workout Progress feature that will now accompany another feature like the Monthly Summary and many other updates for the Apple Watch, like the new history system and the special redesign of the exercise list.

Developer Matt Abras, reports on SmartGym 7 that you are always looking for more with this app, so the new update includes totally new things and really cool features that improve the experience.

Matt indicates that the new exercises, Exactly the 74 extra where there are now of all kinds, to be able to carry out with equipment or not and to carry out with precise descriptions and accompanied by animations. In turn, now the total number of exercises amounts to practically 700, making this app one of the ones with the most exercises in its database in the App Store.

The new Routine Progress function is now available and it will be able to fit quite a bit with the Monthly Summary that since January has been in the app gaining great popularity. Now together with the routine Progress you can have a follow-up of each achievement after a certain time.

Routine Progress is somewhat similar to Monthly Summary, but now concentrating on just one routine for any period of time and not just monthly. So SmartGym covers some important information in each workout with certain routine. The feature is tremendously functional and powerful, so users will see every detail of the progress.

There are now multiple enhanced features and functions on the Apple Watch in the update. Features include the Monthly Summary and the aforementioned Routine Progress. Now also added option to clear history, change set type and timer screen with various design changes.

Finally, one of the most important changes to mention in the application is the new integration of the history system. In this case the new user interface also has a tab with very useful updates. Well, you will have much more information available on the screen and with the possibility for the user to make notes on the routines and even on the favorite or chosen exercises.

Remember that you will have the SmartGym 7 application fully available as a free download on your iPhone or even for your other devices such as iPad or Apple Watch or if you prefer, from the Mac. You will only have to access the App Store, however you will also have Keep in mind that the application has a Premium plan, so some functions can only be used with the subscription, so some issues will be better in Apple’s own app.

So you could follow your SmartGym 7 together with the Training application that also has multiple updates so far and that you can always take advantage of on your Apple Watch and iPhone.