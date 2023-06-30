WithSecure forges ahead with green coding initiative

- Advertisement -

Finland’s WithSecure has revealed details of its global sustainability programme, committing to operating as a more ethical, equitable and environmentally responsible organisation, including progress towards so-called green coding.

W/Sustainability is designed to embed sustainability and transparency into the cyber security supplier’s strategy and operations, and was designed based on input from customers, investors, business leaders and its own employees.

“Protecting digital society is our most important contribution to a more sustainable world,” said WithSecure president and CEO Juhani Hintikka. “However, we don’t want to stop there. Our W/Sustainability programme ensures that sustainability is embedded in all our decisions, and that the impact of these activities is transparent in our reporting.”

Based on the feedback received during the consultation, WithSecure has organised the W/Sustainability programme into three themes:

Creating a safer and greener digital world – by minimising the energy consumed by its solutions and services while still maximising security outcomes for users, and sharing cyber knowledge with those in need of it;

Creating a truly equitable workplace – by empowering WithSecure employees to bring their best, true selves to the workplace, maximising opportunities to learn and grow in their careers;

Creating a responsibly run business – by maintaining impeccable ethical standards when it comes to choosing partners responsibility and minimising its environmental footprint wherever and whenever possible.

The organisation has already established a number of initiatives under the auspices of the programme.

These include new partnerships that allow WithSecure’s own experts to provide pro-bono cyber support to at-risk organisations, such as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and charities working with vulnerable communities; and a team-up with renowned Finnish sailor Tapio Lehtinen, who will be competing in the Ocean Globe Race 2023 (formerly the Whitbread Round the World Race) on the Galiana, promoting sustainability and climate justice.