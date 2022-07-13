The best apps to do weights in the gym

- Advertisement -

If you are thinking of playing sports or want to get in shape, your mobile phone can be an important ally to get rid of those extra kilos or to improve your figure. There are numerous fitness applications that allow you to exercise from anywhere, but today we are going to focus on those that will help you perform your exercises in the place where you sweat the most: the gym.

Weightlifting offers health benefits, but taking the first steps can be complex.

If you don’t know what you have to do in your training routine, these apps will help you exercise with weights. You will learn a wide variety of exercises so that you train correctly and safely. These apps will do everything except lift the weights for you.

– StrongLifts Weight Lifting Log: When you create your profile, you will receive your first training routine. Depending on what you have at your disposal, you will be able to do squats, deadlifts, and benches. It provides detailed information about what each exercise develops and what it is for.

– Fitbod Workout & Fitness Plans: it will work according to the level of experience that the user has, which is excellent. It includes many guides and instructional videos on how to lift weights, which is great for a beginner. It’s very easy to customize, if you can’t do a specific routine, just swipe left and another one will appear.

– Workout Planner – FitnessAI: will focus on the person’s skill level to generate a list of exercises to perform. Each workout will have its instructions to perform it perfectly and will expose the specific muscle groups that the person will work with the lift.

– Gymshark Training: Fitness App: It is perfect for exercising with weights, what you require is at hand. It explains what are the best exercises and routines that you can practice in a gym and at home. The circuits are divided by type, duration and equipment.

– SmartGym: Gym & Home Workouts: each of the circuits provided by the app will be adapted to the user’s preferences. There are many routines designed for specific muscles that have an explanatory video. It allows you to train everything from strength to skill and endurance.