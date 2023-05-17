Server chips could reach more than 600W of energy consumption in 2025

Processors and video cards for servers can reach a combined consumption of up to 1000W in the year 2025. At least, that’s what a leaked calendar from the servers division of Gigabyte, Giga Computingwhich estimates these numbers for the year cited, with CPUs reaching 600W. In fact, both pieces are more advanced with each generation and show more and more firepower and advanced technologies, with the right to a wide range of resources. However, another point that also increases with new launches is the level of energy consumption.

The forecasts shown by the calendar place the consumption of future chips from the major manufacturers currently on the market: Intel, AMD and NVIDIA. In this sense, the owner of the Core lines may have products with consumption of 500W, while the red rival may have items with energy consumption of 600W. - Advertisement - In the video card sector, things are not much different, with predictions for 2025 bringing NVIDIA GPUs with 500W of consumption and AMD with 400W. In this way, a computer with a video card and processor will have a consumption that can exceed 1000W without much effort.



