Apple schedules event for June to announce AR/VR headset, says rumor

It’s worth noting that the event is separate from Apple’s WorldWide Developer’s Conference (WWDC), which is primarily aimed at developers and will also take place in June. Here, the idea is to be something more restricted, focused on the following groups: current members of the Apple Developer Program; Apple Entrepreneur Camp students; Swift Student Challenge winners (2020-2022) and current members of the Apple Developer Enterprise Program.

After much speculation, it seems that the time has come for Apple to confirm whether the rumors about its AR/VR headset are true or not. The company announced a mysterious event titled “Special Event at Apple Park” for the June 5th and expectations are high . It is possible that this is the time for the official announcement of the device that should revolutionize the brand’s technology.

At that point, it’s possible the company will unveil xrOS, the software platform that will power Apple’s Mixed Reality headset and the headset itself. Latest reports claim the headset is on track to launch in June and some analysts believe it could boost the entire AR/VR industry.

- Advertisement -

The mysterious event schedule includes lectures on Keynote, news on the Platforms State of the Union apps program, presentation of the technology team and some tours, but nothing too detailed.

The Apple Reality Pro is expected to be one of the more powerful XR headsets and will be priced accordingly, from around US$3,000 (R$14,823). With a low market value, it should initially be aimed at professionals and not the general public, as something recreational. The rumor is that it has Sony micro OLED screens, dual processors made by TSMC, 12 cameras and an external power supply. The headset is expected to go on sale later this year.