SenseRobot Go: Artificial Intelligence that reinvents the traditional game of Go

- Advertisement -

The artificial intelligence (AI) continues to change the way we interact with technology and the world around us. The latest breakthrough on this front comes from SenseTimea Chinese company that has launched an innovative robot for learning the ancient board game, go.

Innovation in Playful Learning

SenseTime has revealed to the world its creation, the Sense Robot Go. A fascinating mix of technology and culture, this product is a robot equipped with a robotic arm, a screen and a board to facilitate the learning and practice of Go, an ancient game believed to have originated in China some 4,000 years ago. Known for its strategic depth, this game has now been reinvented for the AI ​​age.

- Advertisement -

This robot has been designed with youngsters in mind, with the goal for them to learn and improve their skills in this game from entry level to professional level. This way, SenseTime not only innovates in technological terms but also fosters the development of traditional culture.

The SenseRobot Go Experience

He Sense Robot Go stands out for offering an immersive and interactive gaming experience. Its library includes a wide range of professional AI exercises for Go, online human-to-machine and human-to-human gameplay functionalities, as well as a variety of visual, auditory, and tactile interactions.

A highlight is a special AI drill that includes over 2,000 specialized drills across 7 levels, designed to continuously develop youngsters’ Go skills.

Shen Hui, Dean of the SenseTime Institute for Innovative Engineering, says that SenseRobot Go represents a unique combination of advanced technology and human-simulating interactions.creating a systematic learning and practice experience that focuses on human-machine collaboration.

- Advertisement -

SenseRobot Go is available for purchase priced at $561 for the pro version and $701 for the Master version.

SenseTime: Innovation and Controversy

However, the company is at the center of a controversy. SenseTime has been accused of playing a role in policing Uyghur Muslims, prompting the US to impose sanctions against the company to pressure it to stop alleged human rights violations. Despite this, SenseTime is forging ahead with its innovative vision and hopes that its new product, Sense Robot Gomark a milestone in the future integration of artificial intelligence into our homes and in the preservation of rich traditional culture.

Learn more at sensetime.com