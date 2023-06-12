HomeTech NewsSea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island expansion announced

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island expansion announced

Tech News
8xwdkqlvn3bbgrxzqg6avq 1200 80.jpeg
8xwdkqlvn3bbgrxzqg6avq 1200 80.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Sea of Thieves has an all-new expansion on the way. And it’s one fans of a classic PC series will love.

Announced at the Xbox Games Showcase, part of not-E3 2023 season, Sea of ThievesThe Legend of Monkey Island expansion will bring three new Tall Tales to the online pirate-em-up. According to the official description, players will travel to the legendary Mêlée Island, potentially teaming up with Monkey Island protagonist Guybrush Threepwood.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X