SBT announces premiere of program about games and E-Sports

The program brings relaxed interviews about gamer and geek culture, with personalities from the world of E-Sports. The first episode had as guest Gabriel Guimarães Martins, known as Gabigol (@ gabgol7), coach of the Europeian FIFA world champion team this year and digital influencer.

In September, E-Sports startup VAPO+ launched a new podcast gaming. The program, presented by influencer Vini Curcio, had its television on SBT, TV Thathi (Vale do Paraíba, Serra da Mantiqueira and Litoral Norte) at 2:30 am, and on the company’s official Youtube channel.

We know that open TV does not always provide space for topics such as and pop culture, but every now and then, some initiatives appear in this direction.

On September 2nd, Vapo TV arrived on SBT’s programming schedule. During the program, Gabigol told of his trajectory from the transition from a football player on the field to becoming a professional gamer, and also talked about the process of acceptance of his family members due to having put aside his studies and dedicated himself to games.

Another guest was influencer Kevin Pires, nicknamed PitBullFera (@pitbullfera), a professional Brawl Stars player. His Instagram already has more than 63 thousand followers, and in the program he reveals that he has already traveled to China due to the game tournaments and that there are prizes of at least 100 thousand dollars in the quarterfinals of Brawl Stars.

