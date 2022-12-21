Samsung may cancel the launch of the Galaxy A74, a cell phone that would be announced in 2023

THE samsung can cancel the release of Galaxy A74 model, which could hit the market in 2023. At least, that’s what the rumors suggest, or the lack of them, since that time is when the South Korean manufacturer’s A-line leaks appear. This model in question, however, has not had any information disclosed so far.

In fact, not having leaks is not a concrete indication of this situation, but it is worth remembering that models like the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G had their information previously disclosed. So it’s odd to say the least that nothing about the A74 has surfaced on the internet so far.