Samsung may cancel the launch of the Galaxy A74, a cell phone that would be announced in 2023

THE samsung can cancel the release of Galaxy A74 model, which could hit the market in 2023. At least, that’s what the rumors suggest, or the lack of them, since that time is when the South Korean manufacturer’s A-line leaks appear. This model in question, however, has not had any information disclosed so far.
In fact, not having leaks is not a concrete indication of this situation, but it is worth remembering that models like the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G had their information previously disclosed. So it’s odd to say the least that nothing about the A74 has surfaced on the internet so far.
If Samsung really cancels the production of the device, the most advanced in the intermediate category would become the Galaxy A54 5G itself. Some of its specifications have even been revealed, indicating an Exynos 1380 processor and 6GB RAM.
This change, then, could mean an attempt by the company to simplify its smartphone portfolio a little. That way, both customers and developers can end up thanking the company for making these changes to their cellphone lines.
The Galaxy A54, in turn, may hit the market with some interesting features, such as optical image stabilization in the camera, Bluetooth 5.3 and IP68 certification against water, in addition to the 5,100mAh battery. In any case, it is worth keeping an eye out for more news regarding the cancellation of the Galaxy A74 or any leaks indicating its announcement for 2023.