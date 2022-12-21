Google Meet expands simultaneous translation of subtitles to more languages

Google Meet has been increasingly expanding the simultaneous translation feature into several languages. So far, the video conferencing platform has provided live translations of calls from English to Japanese, Mandarin (Simplified) and Swedish. In the app it is also possible to translate audio in French, German, Portuguese and Spanish to English subtitles in real time.

The live translated subtitles tool started in beta last year, but was released to the general public in January of this year. In the beginning, it was possible to do real-time translations of audio from English into French, German, Portuguese and Spanish. But the company’s intention now is to add support for these languages ​​in reverse and, in addition, get live subtitles for anything the announcer says in english in many new languages🇧🇷

Additionally, Google Meet now supports standard subtitles in Japanese, Russian, Italian, Korean, Dutch, Portuguese and Mandarin (Traditional). The company notes that it is still optimizing the performance of some languages, which appear with the “Beta” tag.