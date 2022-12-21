AI Avatar, a new way to transform our faces into works of art

It is easy to put our face on the body of another person without having to know a lot about Photoshop, but it is not so easy to do it in a video or transform it into a painting.

At least it wasn’t recently, because with apps that use Artificial Intelligence to edit automatically, things are changing.

That’s what AI Avatar does, an app that enables the creation of high-quality, artwork-like portraits (available on iOS and Android). We only have to upload 10 photos and wait an hour, thus making it possible to get 48 “works of art” where we will be the main character in various artistic styles, from superheroes to cyberpunk.

Reface AI Avataris presented as a tool to generate portraits similar to works of art on smartphones, a Ukrainian startup that has managed to launch this app from a country beset by a war that is now approaching its first year.

Their goal is to democratize cutting-edge machine learning technologies to a broad audience, and to do so they have improved a generative AI model based on the open source image synthesizer and empowered it with their face-swapping technology, something in which they already had experience. The new app manages to transfer even the smallest facial features.

To use it, we only have to install the Reface application, upload ten selfies and choose one of the selected art styles, and it is also possible to create videos with the face that we have uploaded.

Link: hey.reface.ai