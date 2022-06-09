Samsung launches a Diablo Immortal edition of the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung is launching a special edition Galaxy S22 Ultra inspired by the Diablo Immortal video game that debuted earlier this month. The Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition will be available in South Korea, through the country’s mobile operator, LG Uplus. However, the device will be very limited, with only 100 units up for grabs. Interested buyers will be required to enter a live draw on the LG Uplus website. There is no word yet on the price of this limited edition Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition will come in a wooden case. Plus, you’ll get loads of exclusive accessories, such as a Diablo Immortal-themed protective case, a wireless charging pad, a leather mouse pad, a Blizzard skin, a Diablo Immortal map, a gift card from Blizzard Battlecoin and a Spigen sleeve.