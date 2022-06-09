realme GT NEO 3, NEO 3T and NEO 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition are now official

realme today launched the GT NEO 3 series, consisting of: GT NEO 3 150W, GT NEO 3 80W, GT NEO 3T and GT NEO 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition.

The new realme GT NEO 3 includes features such as a unique racing-inspired racing stripe design, 150W fast charging, Dimensity 8100 5G, and the powerful dedicated display independent processor.

realme GT NEO 3, the fastest charging smartphone in the world

Inspired by the car and the story of legendary driver Carrol Shelby, who painted track stripes on a sports car as a sign of his passion for speed and his desire to rewrite history in 1965, the realme GT NEO 3 boasts a racing legend design including the recognizable stripes on the back of the device.

This design is available in three different color combinations Nitro Blue, Sprint White and Asphalt Black, paying tribute to racing legends.

realme revolutionizes the smartphone charging experience with the 150W Ultradart charge, achieving 50% battery in just 5 minutes.

With 38 layers of protection and a dedicated MCU charging security chip, the device offers a high level of security certified by TÜV Rheinland for the safe fast charging system.

In addition, realme GT NEO 3 has a battery capacity of at least 80% after 1600 complete charge and discharge cycles, which is twice the industry standard, thus extending the life of the battery.

The realme GT NEO 3 is Europe’s first smartphone with Dimension 8100. Based on TSMC’s 5nm manufacturing process, GT NEO 3 features four 2.85GHz CortexA78 cores and four 2.0GHz CortexA55 cores, which can deliver higher CPU efficiency and reach 90fps.

The new device has a 6.7-inch AMOLED-panel with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ certification.

The new GT NEO 3 series has used the new COP packaging process, which could further shorten the body of future products. As a result of this process, the screen ratio on the realme GT NEO 3 is 94.2% with ultra-narrow bezels: 1.48 (side) /1.84 (top) /2.37 (bottom).

Also, thanks to the independent chip, graphics and images will look incredibly smooth and high-quality. Specifically, the motion trajectory of the object is calculated through the chip and algorithm, and a motion compensation frame is added between two frames, which improves the smoothness of the image.

realme GT NEO 3 is equipped with a triple camera system composed of 50MP main camera with IMX 766 sensor, 8MP wide angle and 2MP macro lens. It is the perfect camera module for both photography enthusiasts and professionals to capture the best moments with family and friends.

With these features, the GT NEO 3 has proven to be a must-have device for tech lovers, especially younger users. This device offers the best technologies and a modern design that makes it not only a premium device, but a future-proof lifestyle.

GT NEO 3T – The fastest charging smartphone in its segment

In line with the racing legend-inspired design of the realme GT NEO 3 series, realme has adapted the checkered flag elements for the realme GT NEO 3T with three color variants: Dash Yellow, Drifting White and Black.

The realme GT NEO 3T It is the fastest charging smartphone in its segment, since it has 80W SuperDart fast charge and 5,000mAh battery, with which you get a 50% charge in 12 minutes.

Compared with the GT NEO 2T, the GT NEO 3T has improved the 65W fast charging speed of the former, bringing higher charging efficiency and safer discharging.

Also has Snapdragon 870 5G which allows it to adapt to all types of users, including work, study, entertainment and, mainly, high FPS games.

As for the screen, the realme GT NEO 3T has a 6.62-inch AMOLED E4 display with 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. Thanks to the maximum brightness of 1300 nits, users will be able to enjoy their phone even in direct sunlight.

The GT NEO 3T has a triple AI camera, composed of a 64MP main camera, 119° wide angle and a 4cm macro lens. The smartphone is also equipped with Street Photography mode, one of the company’s recent innovations in terms of camera.

realme GT NEO 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition

The phone comes fully loaded with custom wallpapers and icons, a redesign of classic anime characters, and a fighting spirit at the heart of each and every device.

Prices and availability

realme GT NEO 3 ewill be available from June 9 MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés, PcComponentes, Fnac, amazon and on realme.com in three colors: Nitro Blue, Sprint White and Asphalt Black in a single configuration and priced at:

12GB + 256GB for €699.99

However, from the June 9 to 22 you can enjoy the introductory offer in which you can buy the realme GT NEO 3 + realme Buds Air 3 for €649.99

The version of realme GT NEO 3 80W It will also be available from June 9 only on Amazon and realme.com with a single configuration and a price of:

8GB + 256GB for €599.99

Of June 9 to 22 you can enjoy the introductory offer in which you can buy the realme GT NEO 3 80W + realme Buds Air 3 for €549.99

realme GT NEO 3T ewill be available from June 9 MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés, PcComponentes, Fnac, amazon and on realme.com in two colors: Dash Yellow and Black with a price of:

8GB + 128GB for €429.99

8GB + 256GB (only on Amazon and realme.com) for €469.99

Like his “older brother” from the June 9 to 22 you can enjoy an introductory offer in which you can purchase the realme GT NEO 3T for:

8GB + 128GB for €399.99

8GB + 256GB for €429.99

realme GT NEO 3T Dragon Ball Edition It will be available from July 8. It will be a limited edition and will be available in amazon, realme.comEl Corte Inglés, MediaMarkt and Pccomponentes in a single configuration: