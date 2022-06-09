iOS 16 brings support for using the controls of the Nintendo Switch

Apple has added native support for Nintendo Switch controllers in iOS 16. Riley Testut, one of the developers behind AltStore, discovered the new controller support in the beta that was released yesterday.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller works “perfectly,” according to Testut, with both Joy-Con controllers appearing as a single device for apps and games to take advantage of.

Nat Brown, Apple’s director of engineering, has confirmed compatibility with the new controller and even revealed that there is a very useful method to change how the Joy-Con works in iOS 16.

You can dynamically switch between using the two Joy-Con as a single controller or two separate holding down the screenshot and home buttons for a few seconds.

Joy-Con support opens up the iPhone and iPad to new games that can take advantage of these controllers, and it will be interesting to see what developers do. This support comes more than a year after Apple added support for the PS5 DualSense controller and Xbox Series X controllers.



