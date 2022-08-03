HomeHardwareRyzen 7000: AMD reveals the launch date of its new CPUs

Ryzen 7000: AMD reveals the launch date of its new CPUs

AMD Ryzen 7000 processors will be presented at the end of August for a release in mid-September. Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards are still planned before the end of 2022.

amd ryzenReveals-the-launch-date-of-its-new.jpg">
Credit: AMD

Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, discussed the release date of the foundry’s next components during a debrief on the company’s latest quarterly results. She shared that Ryzen 7000 desktop processors, code name Raphaelwill be launched during the third quarter of 2022which is already well under way.

The arrival of next-generation CPUs is therefore imminent. We even know the exact dates of availability of the Ryzen 7000 processors: the presentation will take place on August 29 for an official release on September 15, 2022. Note that in the meantime, on September 13, 2022 more precisely, the first tests carried out may be published.

Ryzen 7000: Zen 4 and 5 nm engraving

The first tests of the specialized press would therefore come out two days before the actual marketing of the CPUs. At launch, four references are expected:

  • AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

All are based on the new Zen 4 architecture and an etching fineness of 5 nm. Thanks to this new technology, processors are expected to benefit from up to 8% higher IPC, as well as 15% higher performance in single-threaded and 35% higher in multi-threaded than with the Zen 3 architecture. We can also expect a clock frequency reaching up to 5.8 GHz (on later model(s) though) and a TDP of up to 170W.

Intel launches the ARC A380, its first $150 desktop graphics card

Note that the AMD X670 motherboards should follow the same dates as the Ryzen 7000 CPUs, both for their announcement and their release. As far as graphics cards are concerned, we will have to be more patient. The reds evoke a launch of the Radeon RX 7000 GPUs “later this year”.

They could be teased at the Ryzen 7000 processor conference, but their formal presentation would rather take place in October or November. High-end graphics cards should arrive sooner than others. This generation will be marked by the transition to the RDNA 3 architecture.

Source : Wccftech

