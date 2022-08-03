BLUETTI AC500 will hit the market

A fully updated AC300 successor is on the way, to help achieve energy independence



In July 2021, first revealed the AC300 modular solar power station and LFP B300 battery module, which soon became popular throughout the portable solar storage industry. Just a year later, an even more powerful + B300S successor combo will be released on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo.

BLUETTI AC500 Quick Overview

The AC500 is 100% modular and compatible with the B300 and B300S battery packs for up to 18,432Wh capacity.

2. A 5,000W inverter (10,000W surge) to cover power needs in most cases, even for high power electronics.

3. Connecting with at least 2xB300S, and charging via AC and PV simultaneously, enables a maximum input of 8000W. Charging from 0 to 100% only takes 1.8 to 2.3 hours, which saves charging time significantly.

4. Nine charging ways available, just choose the one you prefer.

5. Built-in advanced BMS and LFP battery to ensure higher safety and longer lifespan.

6. Split-phase bonding feature, connect two AC500s to double capacity, voltage and power to 36,864Wh, 240V/6000W (Fusion Box Pro required and sold separately).

7. Monitor and control at your fingertips with the BLUETTI APP. You can enjoy the latest firmware by OTA update via Wi-Fi directly.

8. Weight/Dimensions: 66.2 lbs (30 kg)/20.5 × 12.8 × 14.1 inches (520 × 325 × 358 mm).

Awesome Power – A Great Leap Forward

When it comes to AC output, you must be amazed at 5,000W continuous AC output and 10,000W surge to meet all your needs. Investing in such a solar power monster could be the brightest move to create home backup power. It can power all of your home appliances without a problem, such as dryers, refrigerators, coffee makers, and more.

Expandable Capacity: Out of Imagination

Each AC500 supports up to six B300 battery packs with a total capacity of 18,432 Wh. With Fusion Box Pro, you can connect two AC500 in series to boast up to 240V/6000W output and 36,864Wh capacity! Making it a solid power hub to run your home essentials for days or weeks. With enough solar panels, you can literally realize energy independence, unlimited power supply will be available for your whole house, outdoor camping, road trip, etc.

LiFePO4 – Safer charging, lasts longer

BLUETTI adopts safe and reliable LiFePO4 battery for long-term durability and more than 3,500 charge cycles at 80% of its original capacity. Compared with the lithium-ion battery used by most power stations and power banks on the , the LiFePO4 type of battery offers optimal performance, you can expect to live with it for more than 10 years.

Multiple charging options: highly flexible, incredibly fast

Charging an energy monster doesn’t have to take a long time. The AC500 can be charged using AC, solar, generator, lead-acid battery, dual or triple charging methods. Plug in the wall outlet and solar panels, and you can efficiently charge the AC500 in just 1 hour with max. 8,000W input

Charging time for AC500 with two B300S (for reference ONLY):

– 3000W MPPT solar charging: ≈2.5 hours

– 5000W AC charging: ≈1.7 hours

– 8000 W AC+PV dual charging: ≈ 1.2 hours

24/7 UPS – Greater peace of mind

Given the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system, there is no need to worry about data loss or hardware damage in the event of a power outage, as it can automatically detect the blackout the moment it occurs and provide power supply in only 20 ms. Actually, it matters a lot, especially for those who live in rural areas, where power outages happen from time to time.

BLUETTI App – Monitoring and control at your fingertips

With the BLUETTI app, you can remotely control the AC500 at home at any time with just a cell phone. So it’s easy and convenient to turn it on and off, check the SOC (State of Charge) and update the firmware to the latest version from the palm of your hand.

Availability

BLUETTI AC500&B300S will be announced soon on Indiegogo. You can now subscribe to the BLUETTI newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest information on the AC500 and B300S and, more importantly, be eligible for an early bird price.

About BLUETTI

With more than 10 years of experience in the industry, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for indoor and outdoor use, while providing an exceptional green experience for everyone and for the environment. world. BLUETTI is present in more than 70 countries and is trusted by millions of customers around the world. For more information visit BLUETTI online at en.bluettipower.eu/pages/ac500b300s