Resident Evil 4 Remake will be weighed down by the “old gen”, will come to PS4

Evil Village ended up being an intergenerational game, and as I told you in my technical analysis this it did him no good. With the announcement of Resident Evil 4 , everything seemed to indicate that its launch was going to be limited to new generation consoles and PC, that is, it was not going to reach the “old gen”, but in the end Capcom has given us a “disgust-joy” confirming that said game will also come to PS4. Yes, Xbox One is out and will not receive said title.

The first question we must ask ourselves is why Capcom has decided to adapt Resident Evil 4 Remake to PS4, and the answer is very simple, because said console has a huge market share (more than 111 million units) and this represents a very juicy cake in terms of potential sales. In the end, everything is a matter of profitability, Resident Evil 4 Remake is one of the most important releases of the Japanese company, and it wants to sell as many units as possible.

I know what you are thinking, and then why Xbox One is left out? It’s a good question, and the answer is not as simple as in the previous case. On the one hand, we must be clear that said console is less powerful than PS4, which would have complicated development and would have forced more sacrifices to be made in the base of the game at a technical level. On the other hand, we must bear in mind that the market share of said console is much lower than that of PS4, so it is not as “appetizing” for Capcom.

Why is it bad news that Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming to PS4?

I’m sure those who have a PS4 will be jumping for joy that they will be able to play Resident Evil 4 Remake on their console. I understand perfectly and I share your joy but in the end you have to understand that this also has a clear negative connotation, and it is still one more sample of everything that is wrong in the video game industry.

PS4 will soon be nine years old on the market, it is a console that has been exhausted for a long time at the hardware level and that has been holding back the development of video games for years from a technical perspective. Resident Evil Village is a clear example of what it means the burden of developing a game while maintaining old-gen supportwith its extremely small, linear and extremely small maps, the low quality of much of its geometry, the poor quality of many of its textures and ray tracing that contributes practically nothing.

That Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming to PS4 means that we will see again that ballast that did so much damage to Resident Evil Village, and frankly it’s a shame. The RE Engine, the graphics engine used in both games, is highly scalable, but in the end its possibilities depend on the starting point, that is, on that common base at the hardware level that you have to establish as a common denominator. If this base is a console with 8 GB of unified memory, a 1.6 GHz Jaguar CPU and a GPU at the level of a Radeon HD 7850 from 2012 I think the problem is obvious.

When the time comes I will get Resident Evil 4 Remake for PC and I will share with you another technical analysis, where I will tell you the good and the bad of said game. Personally, I expect something similar to what we saw in Resident Evil Village, at least on a technical level, that is. Resident Evil 4 Remake will launch on March 24, 2023, and will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series SX, and PC.

