How to Transfer WhatsApp Data from Android to iOS Easily

- Advertisement -

If you have bought a new iPhone phone -perhaps the recently introduced iPhone 14 or any other previous model- and before you had a phone with operating system, you may be wondering how to all your data from one device to another .

Whether this is your case, that you have acquired a new phone, or you have inherited the iPhone from a relative or friend, and you want to transfer your WhatsApp content to this device, don’t worry, because there is a very simple way to do it. To do this, we recommend using one of the best software on the market today: iToolab WatsGo – WhatsApp Transfer Tool.

We have been testing it for the last few weeks and it works perfectly with what it promises. With this program, you will be able to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iOS in a matter of just a few minutes. Keep reading, we will tell you everything in this article.

Why iToolab WatsGo is the best software to transfer WhatsApp files

- Advertisement -

iToolab WatsGo – WhatsApp Transfer Tool is a program that you can download for free for your Windows computer and with which you can easily transfer WhatsApp from Android to iOS without losing any files along the way.

There are many advantages provided by this software. For example, the transfer between versions of WhatsApp is done with a single click, either from Android to iOS or from iOS to Android. This works in the same way whether it is the version of WhatsApp for individuals or WhatsApp Business, the version for professionals of the instant messaging system owned by Meta.

Another of its main qualities is that it provides support for more than 20 types of data in WhatsApp. Thus, you can easily carry out the WhatsApp transfer of documents, chats, photos, videos, audio notes… and up to twenty different files that you keep in your WhatsApp profile.

In addition, it is a software that will not only allow you to easily transfer your WhatsApp files between mobile terminals with different operating systems (Android and iOS), but it is also a good way to make a backup copy of all the contents that you have in your favorite instant messaging application.

- Advertisement -

In this case, you won’t need a cloud storage service such as Google Cloud or iCloud, because thanks to iToolab WatsGo, you’ll be able to transfer all the files directly to your computer. So you can easily backup everything you have on WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business and keep it on your computer.

Also, since you can do this as many times as you want, you can thus keep a backup history with all your WhatsApp files. Thus, at the moment you want to restore any of them on any device, you can do it easily. For example, if you want to return to having WhatsApp on your mobile as it was in the month of October of last year -something useful to recover a conversation or a file from the past, for example- you can do it with the press of a button.

On the other hand, you will be able to protect that backup history, both on Android and on iTunes, safely by choosing a password. So it will be you -or whoever you want- only those who can have access to that history.

How to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iOS with iToolab WatsGo

- Advertisement -

iToolab WatsGo – WhatsApp Transfer Tool works with more than 6,000 types of Android devices, so surely your mobile phone is one of them and you can use this software to perform WhatsApp transfer between Android and iOS with a high success rate.

If you are wondering how you can do it, don’t worry, because here we are going to explain it step by step so that you don’t have any doubts. You will see how easy it is:

Step 1. To start the transfer whatsapp from android to ios On your new phone, the first thing you have to do is download iToolab WatsGo – WhatsApp Transfer Tool and install it on your computer, just as you would any other program you download. Once you have successfully installed it, select “WhatsApp” from the options panel that appears on the left of the screen and choose “WhatsApp Transfer”.

Step 2. Connect your Android phone and iPhone to the computer. It is necessary to connect both, so that one works as the source of the information to be transferred and the other as the place where we want to save all the transferred files. In the program, you will be able to easily select which is the source device and the destination device.

Keep in mind that for the computer to recognize both types of devices the requirements are different. In Android, when you connect it you will have to give authorization for the use of the USB on your device. On iOS, you’ll need to “Trust” your device if this is the first time you’ve connected it to that computer. You will also have to turn off the “Find My” function on the iPhone” and unlock the phone with the usual password. This way the computer will recognize both devices.

Now iToolab WatsGo will remind you that the target device (iOS in this case) is going to be overwritten and the information it currently contains will be lost. If for any reason you want to keep it, what you should do is make a backup copy of all the information.

Step 3. Make WhatsApp backup of Android. Once the two devices are connected, the first thing you should do is make a backup copy of the information contained in WhatsApp on Android. Follow the on-screen instructions to do so, and the program will begin fetching the information. You will have to activate the WhatsApp account on the Android device and follow the steps. Once the account has been activated, make sure you have signed in to the WhatsApp account of the target device (iOS).

Step 4. Now generate the backup of the information in WhatsApp on Android. You will have to wait a bit for all the information to be converted into a format that can be used on iPhone.

Once this is done, the data will begin to be copied directly to iOS, very easily.

Step 5. WhatsApp transfer done. Once the transfer is finished, you will see this warning screen indicating that the operation has been completed successfully and that WhatsApp has been transferred from Android to iOS completely. Now the iPhone will reboot and you can check how all the data is on it.

Conclusion and…discount!

As simple as that! In a matter of just a few minutes you can complete the transfer of WhatsApp from Android to iOS, as we have explained in this article, with iToolab WatsGo. It works the same way if you want to transfer from iOS to Android.

Don’t think twice and download iToolab WatsGo now for free. If you want to have access to all its features, you will have to subscribe to the paid version, and you will see how extremely powerful this software is.

To encourage you to do so, you can enjoy a promotion with a 30% discount. All you have to do is add the code PLAB30S when you make the purchase.