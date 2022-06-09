Razer Kishi V2, or how to turn your smartphone into a console

Mobile games are a multi-billion dollar market both in terms of the volume of players and the income they generate. Playing with the smartphone has become a very common activity and, with devices like this Razer Kishi V2, the gaming experience can be much more rewarding, since it precisely corrects one of the weakest points of mobile phones. about playing: the control interfaces.

And it is so undeniable that the developers have worked hard to improve the touch control functions of their games, such as not even the greatest advances in this regard can be compared to the gaming experience offered by a physical controller. Thus, we have the option of using Bluetooth controllers, but this option is not the most recommended in many cases, such as when we are traveling by public transport, for example. That’s where the Razer Kishi V2 proposal wins on the street (pun intended).

As you may have already deduced from its name, this Razer Kishi V2 is the evolution of the Razer Kishi that we already knew and tried last year, and that in general left us with a good taste in our mouths. And the good news is that, from what I have been able to verify in a first contact, we find some very significant improvements with respect to its predecessor. New features that make it more comfortable, and that also make it compatible with more Android smartphones.

In the hands, this Razer Kishi V2 is more ergonomic, and changing the rubber bridge for a rigid and telescopic one provides a more robust feel, which is complemented by the fact that it is now capable of accommodating larger smartphones. As a quick test in this sense, I have coupled it to the huge Wiko Power U30 (6.8-inch screen and 173.8 millimeters high) that I tested some time ago and it fits perfectly and with total stability, as you can see in the next image

Another interesting novelty of the Razer Kishi V2 compared to its predecessor is that comes accompanied by the Razer Nexus app, which we can open directly from a button on the device, and which gives us direct access to the main online gaming platforms, as well as downloads of the games that we can use with the controller. Additionally, and with content creators in mind, it also allows you to enable direct transmission to various platforms.

New controls are also added, this is the complete list of them:

Two analog sticks with click capability

Mechanical D-Pad

Four front buttons

Two triggers (L2/R2)

Two bumpers (L1/R1)

Two multifunction buttons (M1/M2)

Menu and option buttons

Share Button (Requires Razer Nexus)

Razer Nexus app launch button

Status indicator light (charging)

The most interesting novelty of the Razer Kishi V2 is found in the two new multifunction buttons, located next to the triggers and bumpers, and that will allow us to assign specific functions for each game. The feel of all these controls is, at least initially, quite good.

Regarding compatibility, this version is universal… for Android. However, we have been confirmed that the company is already working on a Razer Kishi V2 for iOS coming later this year. This is the list of compatible devices published by Razer:

Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8+ / S9 / S9+ / S10 / S10+ / S20 Series / S21 Series / Note 8 / Note 9 / Note 10 / Note 10+, Google Pixel 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6, and many more Android devices.

It seems that, looking at this list, Razer wanted to put the focus on compatibility, extending the reach of the Razer Kishi V2 well beyond that of its predecessor.

And if you feel tempted we have good news, since you will not have to wait. The Razer Kishi V2 is now available in the Razer online store, and its price is €119.99.

More information: Razer