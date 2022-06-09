Twitter proves that brands can offer sneak peeks of new products

Twitter is one of those social platforms that never come to rest in their search for new features. Now, the blue bird company has announced that it has begun testing a new feature that will generate excitement among potential customers for the upcoming arrival of new products from their favorite brands on the market.

The new function is called Product Drops and basically It is about offering previews of products that will arrive in future launches through tweets, which can also be used like any other tweet published on the platform, allowing you to “like”, retweet, mark and share.



Yes indeed, If they are interested, they can also click on the “remember me” button included to receive a series of reminders on the day that the brands have set the commercial launch of the new products in order to be the first to acquire them.

Twitter as a sales platform

One of the reminders will arrive fifteen minutes before and another will arrive just at the precise moment of the commercial launch, whose users will be able to follow a link received from the notification in the application to make the purchase already within the website of the brands themselves.

This is a function that reinforces Twitter as a sales platform similar to the one that already exists on other social platforms, such as Instagram, where brands can also offer previews of their future products so that those interested can receive reminders, although in this case it will be through messages email, while Twitter takes advantage of notifications to offer reminders about those products that they have specified.

For now, Twitter is offering this trial to iOS users in the United States who have the app set to English..

According to the company, associated brands such as Dior, Fossil x JeffStaple, HomeDepot, LEGO Group, and the clothing company Union Los Angeles are participating in this test, as specified in their statement.

More information: Twitter