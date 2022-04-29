Print your life with the new HP Envy Inspire and the HP Instant Ink service

HP Envy Inspire printers hit the market just a couple of months ago with a very clear goal, to democratize smart printing and make printing our lives. be a right, not a privilege. It seems complicated, but thanks to the improvements that this generation has introduced and its compatibility with the HP Instant Ink service, there is no doubt that it has succeeded.

With the new HP Envy Inspire we will be able to enjoy professional printing quality, as well as high printing speed, scanner and copy functions, double-sided printing and we will be able to control and use the printer with total comfort from our smartphone or tablet through the free HP Smart app. The Wi-Fi connectivity that these printers integrate will allow us to integrate them into any space, and not worry about wiring.

Interesting, right? But that’s not all, the HP Envy Inspire series includes new customization features, such as the automatic insertion of the date and location in our impressions, something very useful that will help us identify when and where the photo was taken, and we will also be able to use the quality adapted to the phone in new sizes, including panoramic and square, which are ideal for social networks.

Print your life without ink being a problem with HP Envy Inspire and HP Instant Ink Service

The impression is, for many of us, an important part of our lives. This allows us to immortalize those unique moments that we have enjoyed alone or in the best company, those trips that we liked so much, and it also allows us to be a little closer to those who are no longer here, but who somehow always go with us.

With an HP Envy Inspire printer we will have everything we need to print our favorite photos with professional quality, and so that we do not have to worry about the ink these printers are compatible with the HP Instant Ink service, and it comes with between 6 and 9 months of free subscription to said service, depending on the model we choose. This is important, because thanks to those months of free subscription to the HP Instant Ink service that they include, we can amortize the purchase of our printer almost immediately.

We have said that the HP Envy Inspire printers have made printing our lives a right, and not a privilege, and in this sense the HP Instant Ink service has been key. When we print a photograph using the classic system of ink cartridges bought in any store we are assuming a high costbecause the cost of ink that is produced is very high, and in the end this is what determines the main cost that we will have to face when printing.

Ink cartridges contain a certain amount of ink that will allow us to print a variable number of pages. If we consume less ink, we will be able to print more pages, but if we consume more ink, we will print fewer pages. Following the example above, a full color photo consume more ink than a black and white document, and That is why it represents a higher cost for us.

That is, in essence, the reason why printing our lives had been practically a privilege, something that only users with more economic resources could afford. HP Envy Inspire, and the HP Instant Ink service, have changed this reality completely, and have made printing your life, immortalizing those memories and those unique moments, a right because you can do it from only 0.99 euros per month. Indeed, if you have a euro you can start printing your life.

HP Instant Ink: Ink will no longer be a problem

With HP Instant Ink, there’s no more searching for cartridges, and no more going to the store to buy them. From the moment you complete the registration and install the first pack of cartridges linked to the service, the printer will take care of monitoring the ink levels, and will place an order for new cartridges when it detects that the ones you use are about to run out. In a few days you will receive the pack of new cartridges at home, and without shipping costs.

You also won’t have to worry about the ink you spend, only with the pages you print. This is very important because it eliminates the main obstacle that we had to face when printing high-quality color photographs, the high cost that these represented for the user due to their high ink consumption. With HP Instant Ink a maximum quality color page costs the same as a low quality black and white page, so don’t worry, you can print however you want without ink being an obstacle.

When you sign up you can choose from a total of five different plans. Each includes a certain number of pages for a fixed fee. If your printing needs change, you can expand the pages included in your plan by purchasing additional page packs, or upgrade to a higher plan. You can also downgrade to a lower plan at any time, as there is no commitment to HP Instant Ink. Those are the available plans:

10 pages per month for 0.99 euros: we can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

we can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 50 pages per month for 3.99 euros : We can also expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: We can also expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 100 pages per month for 5.99 euros : allows us to expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: allows us to expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 300 pages per month for 11.99 euros : we have the option to expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: we have the option to expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 700 pages per month for 24.99 euros: with this plan we can expand in packs of 15 pages for one euro.

HP Instant Ink does not forget to take care of the planet. Original HP ink cartridges used by this service are high-capacity, which means they can print more pages. This means that fewer shipments are necessary, and reduces energy and water consumption by 69% and 70%, respectively. It should also be noted that 85% of these cartridges are made with a part of recycled materials, and that when we spend them we can close the circle with the free recycling program included in the HP Instant Ink service. Do you need more info? So follow this link.

