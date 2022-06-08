Premieres of the week of June 6 on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney + and Movistar Plus +

If you want to know the most important releases that arrive this week on the most important streaming video platforms in Spain, we are going to make it easy for you. You’ll find everything you need to write down on the calendar so you don’t miss a thing from each and every one of the existing options as long as you have an account.
One of the great novelties, possibly the best, is the premiere of the last season of the series Peaky Blinders, something that will happen on June 10 and that will allow us to know where each of the interesting characters that have devised through this excellent creation ends up. Besides, on the same day, you can enjoy on Amazon prime Video of Unlimited a series that tells the story of the navigators Magellan and Elcano who proved that the earth was round.
The rest of the week’s releases on platforms
This is the best you will find in the options that are more striking in the week of June 6 and that you should not miss to spend time at home completely entertained. They are the following creations:
Netflix
Series
- Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill: June 6
- My release diary: June 6
- Troop action: second season on June 6
- That’s My Time with David Letterman: June 7
- A child of yours: June 8
- Rhythm + Flow France: June 9
- Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration: June 9
- Intimacy: June 10
- A Tribute to Bob Saget: June 10
- The first death: June 10
- Amy Schumers Parental Advisory: June 11
Films
- Waste: June 6
- Claw: June 8
- The trees of peace: June 10
documentaries
- Gladbeck: The drama of the hostages: June 8
- Be docile: Pray and obey: June 8
hbo max
Series
- Irma Vep: June 7
Films
- The Janes: June 9
Amazon Prime Video
Series
- Fairfax: Season Two June 10
Films
- Agents 355: June 8
Disney+
Series
- The gallant. TV changed. Not him: June 8
- Big Sky: Season 2B on June 8
- Black-ish: Season 8 on June 8
- Delights of destiny: June 8
- Motherland: Fort Salem: June 8
- PJ Masks: season eight on June 8
- The Kardashians: An ABC News Special: June 10
Films
- Belle: June 10
- Ravenous: June 10
- Le Divorce: June 10
Movistar Plus+
Films
- Way Down: June 10
- Hive: June 7
- The wheel of fortune and fantasy: June 7
- The crossing: June 8