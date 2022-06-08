Premieres of the week of June 6 on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney + and Movistar Plus +

If you want to know the most important releases that arrive this week on the most important streaming video platforms in Spain, we are going to make it easy for you. You’ll find everything you need to write down on the calendar so you don’t miss a thing from each and every one of the existing options as long as you have an account.

One of the great novelties, possibly the best, is the premiere of the last season of the series Peaky Blinders, something that will happen on June 10 and that will allow us to know where each of the interesting characters that have devised through this excellent creation ends up. Besides, on the same day, you can enjoy on Amazon prime Video of Unlimited a series that tells the story of the navigators Magellan and Elcano who proved that the earth was round.

The rest of the week’s releases on platforms

This is the best you will find in the options that are more striking in the week of June 6 and that you should not miss to spend time at home completely entertained. They are the following creations:

Netflix

Series

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill: June 6

My release diary: June 6

Troop action: second season on June 6

That’s My Time with David Letterman: June 7

A child of yours: June 8

Rhythm + Flow France: June 9

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration: June 9

Intimacy: June 10

A Tribute to Bob Saget: June 10

The first death: June 10

Amy Schumers Parental Advisory: June 11

Films

Waste: June 6

Claw: June 8

The trees of peace: June 10

documentaries

Gladbeck: The drama of the hostages: June 8

Be docile: Pray and obey: June 8

hbo max

Series

Irma Vep: June 7

Films

The Janes: June 9

Amazon Prime Video

Series

Fairfax: Season Two June 10

Films

Agents 355: June 8

Disney+

Series

The gallant. TV changed. Not him: June 8

Big Sky: Season 2B on June 8

Black-ish: Season 8 on June 8

Delights of destiny: June 8

Motherland: Fort Salem: June 8

PJ Masks: season eight on June 8

The Kardashians: An ABC News Special: June 10

Films

Belle: June 10

Ravenous: June 10

Le Divorce: June 10

Movistar Plus+

Films