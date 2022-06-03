Possible final agreement to adopt USB-C as the only charging port in the EU

The European Union has been working for more than ten years to establish a common type of charge for many of the electronic devices we use today, and especially for smart mobile devices.

The aim is to reduce the number of chargers to be disposed of depending on the number of electronic devices that one has, but above all, to also reduce the number of electronic waste that can be generated as well.



The European Union bets on the USB-C connector as a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets and other electronic devices.

USB-C port as a common connector for all devices

The big affected by this measure is Apple, despite the fact that the company is also already testing iPhone mobiles with a USB-C port.

In fact, Apple already uses this port on many other devices it sells today.

The next step to convert USB-C into a common charging port will take place on June 7, where an agreement is expected to be reached between the countries of the European Union and European legislators, as Reuters has learned based on close sources.

This could be the last meeting to address the issue if an agreement is finally reached, still leaving some fringes to be resolved. And it is intended that the single charging port also reaches laptops, something that also affects manufacturers of this type of product.

Legislators of the European Union also intend harmonize wireless charging systems, with an eye on the year 2025, although the EU countries and the Commission want it to be later for technical reasons that allow the different manufacturers to adapt to the new regulatory scenario.

It seems, then, that the final decision is closer than ever, and therefore, the manufacturers that still use other charging ports on their devices must already adapt the models, or at least the units of their models that are going to be sold. within the European territory.

Curiously, this meeting will take place one day after the opening keynote of the annual event for Apple developers… will they say something about it? It will be interesting to hear from you on this, as well as many others.