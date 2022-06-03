Trick for Gmail: how to automatically label the emails you receive

One of the things that is not positive when using Gmail is not having the mail perfectly computer. If you don’t know how to achieve this, you should know that Google has thought about it and for this reason the tags are included. We tell you a way to use them so that everything is perfectly structured. The first thing you should know is that you have to create the labels before using the trick that we are going to tell you about. This is not complicated at all and in the Gmail Settings you can access the section that allows you to generate as many as you need. Therefore, first of all, you must do this and, the best way to get it right is to make a list that includes all the possibilities that you need or may need in the future (but, do not go crazy, since you can always increase the number of these if you wish, since there is no restriction for it). How to automatically put a label in Gmail Once you have finished the previous step, these are the steps you have to take so that you do not have to bother doing anything so that each email you receive goes to the desired place (obviously, for each address you have to perform an initial process -just once- for this to be possible). They are as follows: Locate the email that corresponds to the contact you want to configure to behave automatically. Now enter the message and click on the icon with three points that is in the upper area of ​​it. A menu appears where you have to choose Filter messages like this. Next, a new window opens in which there is a button called Create filter. Use it as usual. You will see a large number of options on the screen where you have to select the option Apply the label. Click on the drop-down menu on the right and select the desired one (here, you can even create a new one). Use the Create blue filter button in the lower area. Obviously, you can repeat the operation as many times as you consider necessary and, in addition, you can eliminate the filter following the same route, but deselecting the last option. You will be done. From this moment, automatically, when an email is received from the contact in question, it is sent to the label and is not going around and bothering in the inbox. It’s that simple to have everything perfectly structured in Gmail. >