Oscars Changes Affect Apple TV+ Movies

Changes to the Oscars Eligibility Rules

Starting with the 97th Academy Awards, which will be held for films released in 2024, the eligibility rules will undergo significant changes.

Previously, a one-week theatrical release was required in one of six US cities, but an extended seven-day theatrical run is now required in at least ten of the top 50 US markets within 45 days after the initial release.

Release Requirements for New Year’s Eve Movies

For films with releases after January 10, 2025, distributors must submit their release plans to the Academy, which include an extended theatrical run scheduled before January 24, 2025.

In addition, films released outside of the US may count towards two of the ten required markets, as long as they are in the top 15 international markets or in the film’s home territory.

Implications for Apple TV+ and Streaming Audience

These Oscar rule changes only affect the Best Picture category, with individual disciplines keeping their eligibility criteria unchanged.

However, for Apple TV+ and other streaming services, this can create additional challenges and higher costs in producing theatrical launch shows.

Additionally, there is a possibility that viewers may prefer to watch the movies via theaters to justify the cost and distribution, which could result in decreased views on streaming services.

Oscars Rule Changes: Impact on Apple TV+ Movies

Changes to the Oscars rules pose challenges for Apple TV+ movies in their quest to win recognition in the Best Picture category.

These new regulations set stricter requirements for expanded theatrical presentations and could affect the release and promotion plans of streaming productions.

As the film industry evolves, it will be interesting to see how streaming services and movie studios adapt to these new rules in order to remain competitive at the prestigious Oscars.